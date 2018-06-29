Forest Service recreation app now available

PORTLAND, Ore. - Finding information about the great outdoors is a whole lot easier with the release of the Forest Service's new recreation app.

The app serves as a complement to the Forest Service’s traditional website by offering a more mobile-friendly way of connecting to the outdoors. Based on a mapping interface that allows visitors to find recreational opportunities near them, the app provides information on hiking trails, camping, picnicking, boating areas, and more across 16 national forests, one national scenic area, and two national volcanic monuments in Oregon and Washington.

The app also provides other important information on passes and fees, visitor center locations and office hours, and alerts on fires and road closures.

“This mobile app is one of many ways we are trying to do our part to be good neighbors and support both the communities we serve and the recreation users who visit,” said Jim Peña, Pacific Northwest Regional Forester. “We heard people want more mobile-friendly ways of getting their hiking, camping, and other recreation information, and this app delivers just that.”

The app is now available in Android and iOS mobile platforms.

Click here to download the Android version.

Click here to download the iOS version.