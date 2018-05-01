Florida dad uses tough love to teach son about bullying

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Michael Yager was outraged when he learned that his son, Jacob, bullied multiple classmates at New Smyrna Beach Middle School in Volusia County, Florida.

"I figured I would teach him a lesson that would embarass him and make him feel the way kids feel," he said.

He was frustrated and wanted to teach his 13-year-old a lesson, so he took an unorthodox approach.

"I wrote the sign, 'I'm a bully. Honk if you hate bullies,'" he said.

Yager drove his son to nearby State Route 442 and parked him on a busy corner.

His son had to hold the sign high.

"[I was] embarrassed and kind of nervous," Jacob admitted.

He said it did not take long for people to start honking. Some even stopped to talk to Jacob and his dad.

But Michael acknowledged not everyone agrees with his parenting.

"I had one woman come up and call me every name in the book," he said.

He said in his mind, though, he's doing the right thing.

A recent staggering statistic shows one of every five students report being bullied.

Jacob said he has learned a valuable lesson.

"You never know what someone can be going through," he said. "If you want to be the bully and if you have something inside you to tell someone, go to a guidance counselor or something."