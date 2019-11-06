Flatstick Pub to open in downtown Spokane in late November

SPOKANE, Wash. - Flatstick Pub is set to open in downtown Spokane at the end of November.

The beer pub and miniature golf course was slated to open earlier this summer, but construction has delayed the opening day. On Tuesday, the owners confirmed to 4 News Now they are aiming top on November 23.

The Flatstick Pub concept was developed by Spokane natives and brothers, Sam and Andy Largent. In addition to mini golf, patrons will find original golf-themed games invented by Flatstick. Two brand new Flatstick-designed games are set to debut in the Spokane location.

It will be located on the ground level of River Park Square's newly renovated M Building, which previously housed Macy's department store. The original location is located in Kirkland and there are two more locations in the Pioneer Square and South Lake Union areas of Seattle.

The pub will feature around 30 taps of independent, local beer, cider and wide.

The Spokane location plans to be open to minors until 7 p.m. daily and will be dog-friendly.

