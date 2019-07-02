Flash flooding blocks road near Waterville

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

DOUGLAS CO., Wash. - Flash flooding blocked a road east of Waterville on Tuesday, when mud flowed over the roadway.

According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, the roadway on State Route 2 at mile post 152 is fully blocked.

Troopers are asking people to avoid the area while WSDOT works to re-open the road.

#Breaking: Flash flooding caused mud to flow over the roadway on SR2 MP153 - 4 miles East of Waterville (Douglas County). Roadway is FULLY BLOCKED. Please avoid area as @wsdot works to open roadway. — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) July 2, 2019

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.