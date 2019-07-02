Flash flooding blocks road near Waterville
DOUGLAS CO., Wash. - Flash flooding blocked a road east of Waterville on Tuesday, when mud flowed over the roadway.
According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, the roadway on State Route 2 at mile post 152 is fully blocked.
Troopers are asking people to avoid the area while WSDOT works to re-open the road.
#Breaking: Flash flooding caused mud to flow over the roadway on SR2 MP153 - 4 miles East of Waterville (Douglas County). Roadway is FULLY BLOCKED. Please avoid area as @wsdot works to open roadway.— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) July 2, 2019
