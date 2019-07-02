News

Flash flooding blocks road near Waterville

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 04:23 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 04:23 PM PDT

DOUGLAS CO., Wash. - Flash flooding blocked a road east of Waterville on Tuesday, when mud flowed over the roadway. 

According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, the roadway on State Route 2 at mile post 152 is fully blocked. 

Troopers are asking people to avoid the area while WSDOT works to re-open the road. 

 

 

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS