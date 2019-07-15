Flags to be lowered in honor of SPD officer who passed away unexpectedly

City of Spokane Police Department

SPOKANE, Wash. - All flags at city of Spokane facilities will be lowered on Saturday, July 20 in memory of Spokane Police Department Lieutenant Jon “JD” Anderson.

Anderson passed away unexpectedly on July 5. He worked for SPD for 27 years, serving as a Neighborhood Resource Officer, Motor Officer, member of the TAC Team, leader of SPD’s Honor Guard and he even spent time managing the Special Events Office.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Lt. Anderson,” said Mayor David Condon. “We will remember him for his dedication to the Spokane community and his sense of humor. We send our deepest condolences to Lt. Anderson’s family, friends and colleagues at SPD.”

A memorial service is planned for July 20 at 11 a.m. at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.