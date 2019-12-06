Flags in Spokane to be lowered to half-staff on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor David Condon has ordered all flags at city facilities be lowered to half-staff on Saturday in memory of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“We encourage anyone with a flag outside their home or business to join us in honoring the Americans killed or injured during the Pearl Harbor attack,” said Condon.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day began in 1994 when congress created it to honor the 2,400 Americans who died and 1,000 military members who were injured in the attack on December 7, 1941.

Flags can remain at half-staff Until the end of the day on Saturday, December 7 or until Monday morning on December 9.

