Five killed in multiple shootings on Yakama Reservation
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Five people were killed in multiple shootings on the Yakama Reservation in central Washington Saturday.
KAPP-TV reports the shootings happened late Saturday around the community of White Swan.
Three bodies were found on Medicine Valley Road and another on Evans Road.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said a fifth victim died late Saturday at a hospital.
Two suspects are in custody.
No other information was being released and tribal authorities declined to comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as new information is released.
