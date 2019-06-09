Five killed in multiple shootings on Yakama Reservation

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Five people were killed in multiple shootings on the Yakama Reservation in central Washington Saturday.

KAPP-TV reports the shootings happened late Saturday around the community of White Swan.

Three bodies were found on Medicine Valley Road and another on Evans Road.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said a fifth victim died late Saturday at a hospital.

Two suspects are in custody.

No other information was being released and tribal authorities declined to comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as new information is released.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.