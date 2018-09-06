Five-day closure of US 97 over Blewett Pass

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

WENATCHEE, Wash. - Travelers who use US 97 over Blewett Pass need to plan now for an extended closure of the highway next week.

Beginning at 9 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 9, the road will close for five days while contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation replace three culverts under the highway.

US 97, which provides a link between Interstate 90 and US 2, will reopen in time for weekend travel at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14.

There is no detour on US 97 around the work zones and travelers must choose an alternate route.

WSDOT expects most people heading east or west across the Cascades to choose US 2 Stevens Pass or I-90 Snoqualmie Pass.

For those traveling north or south of the closure, an alternate route might include State Route 28 from US 2/97 at Wenatchee to Quincy, and SR 281 at Quincy to I-90 at George.

Expect higher traffic volumes on those routes.