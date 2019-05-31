Fish for free in Washington and Idaho next week

SPOKANE, Wash. - Grab your fishing pole! You can fish for free in both Washington and Idaho next week.

"Free Fishing Weekend," made possible by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, runs from June 8-9. There is no need for a fishing license, vehichle access pass or discover pass, but other rules still apply.

Make sure you check the regulations on size limits, bag limits, catch record card requirements and area closures that will still be in effect. Learn more here.

Washington Event:

• Trout Fishing Derby: More than 100 lakes across Washington will be stocked with trout. There will be over 1,000 prizes totaling over $39,000 for those who participate throughout the weekend.

In Idaho, you can fish for free on Saturday, June 8. Fish and Game personnel, as well as volunteers, will be set up at several free events throughout the state to help first-timers.

North Idaho Events:

A variety of events and derbies will be held at the following locations:

• Snow Creek Pond

• Priest Lake Golf Course

• Round Lake

• Rathdrum City Park Stream

• Post Falls Park Pond

• Ponderosa Springs Golf Course Pond

• Steamboat Pond

• Gene Day Pond

