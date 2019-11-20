First look inside the new Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest facility

SPOKANE, Wash. - In just a few short months, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest will open the doors to their brand new facility in Spokane and this morning, they gave 4 News Now a first look inside!

Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest Mike Forness said it is time for them to expand as the capacity that Spokane-area hospitals can serve is more than the current Ronald McDonald House can accommodate. It has been that way for some time.

"This is the medical hub for 186,000 square miles. People come from everywhere for their children to receive services so they need a large Ronald McDonald House. We've provided that and the community has provided that," explained Forness.

The current Ronald McDonald House in Spokane is 32-years-old and lacks certain amenities that can provide comfort to families that have dropped everything to seek medical treatment for their sick child. The new facility will include quiet rooms, a movie room, exercise room, outdoor patios with grilling equipment, a covered garage, fireplaces and laundry facilities on every floor.

The new facility will give the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest the opportunity to throw out their waiting lists. If a family was to call them right now for availability in Spokane, they'd be added to a wait list of 10. On average, 14 families a day are turned away and placed on a waiting list. Annually, it's up to 336 familie.

The new Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest facility will be able to help 700 more families and provide 12,410 nights of lodging per year. It will provide 34 more rooms including some long stay rooms which are larger in size for families of children that require medical treatment for 9 months to a year.

Construction is expected to be completed by mid-January and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest is expecting to welcome families in mid-February. Before they can do that though, they need help filling the facility with things that make a space feel like a home.

Everything from new kitchen utensils to bedding and vacuums are needed. They've created a registry and you can check it out here.