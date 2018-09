First grader gets big surprise at school

SPOKANE, Wash. - Today, Spokane Public Schools tweeted a sweet story out of Mullan Road Elementary.

Kali, a Mullan Road Elementary first grader, got a surprise visit at school today by her big brother, who is serving in the @USNavy in San Diego. While she thought she'd be seeing him over the holidays, he dropped in for a hug a few months early. 💚 #SpokaneSchools #reunion pic.twitter.com/xIt6HGABgm — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) September 12, 2018

Kali, a first grader at the school, got a surprise visit by her big brother.

Her brother is serving in the US Navy in San Diego and was scheduled to come home for the holidays.

Although she thought she'd be seeing him then, he dropped in for a hug a few months early.