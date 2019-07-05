Fireworks spark 2-acre fire in Grant County

Grant County Fire Department

GRANT CO., Wash - Grant County firefighters responded to a fire started by fireworks Wednesday night.

The fire prompted a five-truck response. Firefighters were able to keep the fire at about two acres and away from a nearby residence.

Authorities did not say if any charges were being filed in the case.

