Fireworks, Festival of Trees mark start of the holiday season at the Coeur d'Alene Resort

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Whether you put your Christmas lights up the day after Halloween or you're a little slower to get in the Christmas spirit, most can agree that the day after Thanksgiving means Christmas is in full swing -- that's especially true every year in Coeur d'Alene.

A parade will run through downtown starting at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by an official lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. before a fireworks show gets underway around 6:15 p.m. over the Coeur d'Alene Resort.

Resort facilities director John Eloe told 4 News Now the team will be shooting off their biggest firework yet Friday -- with a 16-inch shell. Eloe said the ceremony and show are known across the country -- he's met people from Los Angeles and New York City who come to Coeur d'Alene just for the big night.

Once all the fireworks are shot off, the Festival of Trees will kick off inside the resort's convention center. You'll find 31 custom-decorated trees there -- put together by volunteers who work on their designs for months. Every year, the trees are auctioned off -- some go for thousands of dollars -- to raise money for the Kootenai Health Foundation. Friday's opening will be free and open to the public, ahead of events throughout the weekend. For a full schedule, click here.

