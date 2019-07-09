News

Firefighters extinguish 5-acre brush fire in Liberty Lake

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Firefighters from Spokane County Fire District 8, Spokane Valley Fire and the Washington Department of Natural Resources have extinguished a 5-acre wildfire at 4:50 pm Monday. 

 

 

A tweet from SCFD8 initially reported the fire was burning one acre of vegetation at 2:00 pm. 

 

 

The fire was burning near 3011 N Chase Lane. 

