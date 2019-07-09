Firefighters extinguish 5-acre brush fire in Liberty Lake
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Firefighters from Spokane County Fire District 8, Spokane Valley Fire and the Washington Department of Natural Resources have extinguished a 5-acre wildfire at 4:50 pm Monday.
Spokane Valley Firefighters along with assistance from Fire District 8 and the Department of Natural Resources, extinguished a 5 acre wildfire this afternoon in the 3000 block of N Chase Ln. pic.twitter.com/DeHCA6fs2i— Spokane Valley Firefighters (@SpokaneValleyFF) July 8, 2019
A tweet from SCFD8 initially reported the fire was burning one acre of vegetation at 2:00 pm.
-*Happening now* @SCFD8 firefighters working w/ @SpokaneValleyFF & @waDNR_fire to handle a 1 acre brush fire. #wawildfire pic.twitter.com/94o1lHe5Rr— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) July 8, 2019
The fire was burning near 3011 N Chase Lane.
