Firefighters shovel walkway for elderly patient

Posted: Jan 24, 2019 12:34 PM PST

Updated: Jan 24, 2019 12:34 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday morning, Spokane County Fire District 8 posted on social media about a good deed done by some of their firefighters.

Around 8 am, units responded to a medical call in Moran Prairie. The elderly patient had to be transported to a nearby hospital, but fighters took time to shovel her walkway.

According to their posts, they didn't want her to have to worry about it when she returned home.

Thanks so much for your dedication and care guys!

