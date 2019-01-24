Firefighters shovel walkway for elderly patient

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday morning, Spokane County Fire District 8 posted on social media about a good deed done by some of their firefighters.

Around 8 am, units responded to a medical call in Moran Prairie. The elderly patient had to be transported to a nearby hospital, but fighters took time to shovel her walkway.

According to their posts, they didn't want her to have to worry about it when she returned home.

After treating and elderly patient, @SCFD8 firefighters spent a little extra time shoveling her walkways so she wouldn’t have to worry after she was discharged pic.twitter.com/GC9GtcYX2N — Spokane FD8 Firefighters (@IAFFL3711) January 24, 2019

Thanks so much for your dedication and care guys!

