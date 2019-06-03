Firefighters respond to house fire on South Hill

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Around noon on Monday, fire crews responded to a house fire in the 400 block of west 24th.

The Spokane Fire Department said that it was likely caused by old electrical wiring. The fire was contained to the attic.

Thankfully, neither the homeowners, nor any fire personnel were injured.

An investigation is underway.

