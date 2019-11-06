Possible homeless camp sparked house fire near Rogers High School

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department responded to a house fire near Rogers High School early Tuesday.

The flames were reported by a passerby who saw smoke coming from the home at 1733 E. Wellesley, Spokane Fire said in a release.

The passerby told firefighters they heard smoke alarms, and tried knocking on the door but no one appeared to be home.

Crews arrived shortly after and were able to extinguish the flames. Though firefighters confirmed the house was empty, they have reason to believe it was being used as a homeless camp.

They said the fire likely started in the kitchen around 5:15 a.m. and spread to the attic. Firefighters estimated the fire caused about $15,000 worth of damage to the house.

There were no injuries to citizens or firefighters.

Wellesley Ave. was temporarily closed but has now reopened.