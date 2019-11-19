Fire destroys vacant home in North Spokane, no one injured
SPOKANE, Wash. - Someone called 911 early Tuesday morning to report seeing large clouds of smoke in North Spokane.
Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 4 and District 9 found a vacant single-story home at 3303 West Eagles Nest Lane fully engulfed in flames around 5:30 a.m.
A large response was called in to help battle the flames. More than an hour after crews arrived, they told 4 News Now they had already used 6,000 gallons of water to fight the fire and it was still burning.
Crews on scene tell 4 News Now the home is a total loss.
