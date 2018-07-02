News

Firefighters put out small fire south of Spokane

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2018 07:46 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2018 11:06 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters put out a small fire south of Spokane Monday morning.

Crews from Spokane County Fire District 8, Spokane County Fire District 3 and the Department of Natural Resources worked to keep the fire to just one acre.

It happened at W. White Rd. and S. Cliff View Ln., just south of the Eagle Ridge housing development.

Fire District 8 says there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS