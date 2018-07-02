Firefighters put out small fire south of Spokane

Firefighters put out a one acre fire south of Spokane Monday morning.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters put out a small fire south of Spokane Monday morning.

Crews from Spokane County Fire District 8, Spokane County Fire District 3 and the Department of Natural Resources worked to keep the fire to just one acre.

It happened at W. White Rd. and S. Cliff View Ln., just south of the Eagle Ridge housing development.

Fire District 8 says there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.