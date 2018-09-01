News

Firefighters put out kitchen fire then save lost dog that escaped during fire

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 10:24 PM PDT

MEAD, Wash. - Firefighters from Spokane County Fire District 9, had double duty today, acting as firefighters and dog catchers. It's not a Dalmatian but this dog looks like it absolutely loves riding in the fire truck. Plus, it was taken home, coincidentally, to the same house firefighters were just at, putting out a kitchen fire. 

