Firefighters put out kitchen fire then save lost dog that escaped during fire
MEAD, Wash. - Firefighters from Spokane County Fire District 9, had double duty today, acting as firefighters and dog catchers. It's not a Dalmatian but this dog looks like it absolutely loves riding in the fire truck. Plus, it was taken home, coincidentally, to the same house firefighters were just at, putting out a kitchen fire.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Washington State Patrol out in force, looking for DUI's this weekend
- Spokane barber offers free back-to-school haircuts again
- Man wanted for stabbing in Spokane park found and arrested
- Free symphony performance Monday in Spokane
- Missing 83-year-old Moses Lake man found safe
- Missing man's body found in Soap Lake