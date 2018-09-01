Firefighters put out kitchen fire then save lost dog that escaped during fire

Spokane County Fire District 9

MEAD, Wash. - Firefighters from Spokane County Fire District 9, had double duty today, acting as firefighters and dog catchers. It's not a Dalmatian but this dog looks like it absolutely loves riding in the fire truck. Plus, it was taken home, coincidentally, to the same house firefighters were just at, putting out a kitchen fire.