Firefighters prevent early morning fire from spreading
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department prevented more than $100,000 in damages to someone's home, which was threatened by a nearby fire Saturday morning.
The fire sparked on the 500 block of South Regal just after 5 a.m. According to a press release, the first firefighters there found a small fire outside a single-story home that was rising up toward the house.
The fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters checked the interior of the home for extra precaution.
The house and everything inside was saved, which crews estimate saved the homeowner about $150,000. No one was injured.
