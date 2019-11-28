Firefighters say defectively installed wood burning stove caused northeast Spokane house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - No one was injured in an early morning house on E. Broad Ave and N. Nevada St.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. and was reported by a sole occupant who described hearing "popping noises" and smelling smoke emanating from the home's walls.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and entered the house to get the fire under control. It took crews 20 minutes to find where the fire was located and extinguish it.

Damage was done to a wall common to the basement and first floor. There was around $15,000 worth of damage to the house.

More info on this house fire: started around 4:30 AM. No word on how many were inside at the time. Don’t appear to be any injuries. No cause determined at this time. pic.twitter.com/aamAVITlpd — Ariana Lake (@arianaKXLY) November 28, 2019

Firefighters said the fire was accidental and caused by a defectively installed wood burning stove. There were no smoke detectors inside the house.