Firefighters help dog that jumped out of van onto highway

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District 9 firefighters got a bit of a surprise while on their way to training Thursday morning.

Engine 93 witnessed a dog leap from the window of a van and go running across the intersection of Highway 2 and Farwell Rd.

The firefighters quickly recognized the pup was in danger and hopped out of the truck to chase after the dog.

Firefighter, paramedic, and dog lover Chris Jones quickly retrieved the pup and returned it to its rightful owner.

Thanks for helping them out!

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.