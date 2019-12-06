Firefighters: Carbon monoxide scare at South Hill restaurant serves as important reminder

SPOKANE, Wash. - As we head into winter, we're at an even greater risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and people at a South Hill Restaurant learned that the hard way Wednesday night.

Luna suffered a carbon monoxide scare Wednesday when firefighters responded to reports of a sick person -- then found unhealthy levels of carbon monoxide coming from a furnace. Assistant fire marshal Lance Dahl told 4 News Now the more you use the furnace or heater inside your home or business, the more you open yourself up to the risk of suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

"If it's gonna fail, it's gonna fail when it starts to be used more," Dahl said. "A lot of people decide that they're feeling great, everything's running great -- there's no need to see a doctor every year. Your home furnace or your home heating system is the same way."

Since carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless and tasteless, it is nearly impossible to know how much is in your home or if you are actually being poisoned by it, unless you have working detectors. Poisoning symptoms include nausea, headaches, dizziness or feeling lightheaded.

Those symptoms gained national attention this week, as actress Anna Faris shared her family was poisoned when their vacation rental home had unhealthy levels of carbon monoxide -- and no detectors inside. As you travel this holiday season, experts recommend checking to make sure there are working detectors wherever you might be staying.

"If you do have a detector in your house and you're getting those feelings, then you should make sure of course that your detector is powered up, that you've done a test on it, and that it's in good working condition," Dahl said. "As the level of carbon monoxide parts per million increases, of course the length of time that it's safe to stay in that area goes down drastically."

Dahl told 4 News Now if your detectors are not working, the fire department can inspect them for free.