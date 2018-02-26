Firefighters battle mobile home fire near Otis Orchards Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Video

OTIS ORCHARDS, Wash. - Wind challenged firefighters Sunday afternoon as they worked to extinguish a mobile home fire near Otis Orchards. It sparked at a home on the 4100 block of North Kenney Road, north of Liberty Lake Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials say no one was injured in the fire.

Spokane Valley firefighters are still working to determine what caused the fire. Callers who reported the fire said it was an explosion. The owner of the property said he believed it was an electrical fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene at about 2:30 in the afternoon and for two hours, 10 engines and fire personnel worked to put out the fire.

Attempts to contain it were not successful because of the wind. They then brought in an engine with a 100 foot ladder that was able to get closer to the problem area and put the fire out for good.

A friend of the property owner said she was called to pick up his pet bird. It was the only thing he was able to grab before running from the home. He did not even have time to put on shoes. The friend said the fire took everything from him. The American Red Cross was brought in to assist him.

Firefighters may stay on scene for the night, in case any small fires start.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department wants to remind all residents to keep fire hydrants cleared, even in these winter months.