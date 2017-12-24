Firefighters assaulted by homeowner while responding to house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Spokane firefighters were assaulted by a homeowner Friday night while responding to a house fire in the Indian Trail neighborhood.

Around 6:30 Friday evening, the Spokane Fire Department with assistance from Spokane Fire District 9 responded to the 6600 block of N. Winston Drive to a report of a house fire. Initial details from dispatch described the residents of the home being trapped inside.

When the first firefighters arrived on scene, they reported heavy smoke and fire conditions coming from the front of the house with smoke pluming from the eave lines of the home.

The firefighters found the homeowner in the back of the house, but upon finding him he became combative and struck an SFD Lieutenant in the face with a mug. He was moved from the house and put into an ambulance where he assaulted two more firefighters before being transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire's progress was slowed within 20 minutes and fully extinguished in less than an hour. The home's living room and kitchen are significantly damaged and additional damage was tone to the ceiling joists and roof rafter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The homeowner hsa been charged with assault.