Fire prompts level 3 evacuations in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, WA - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has issued Level 3 evacuations for the Beverly Burke/Road T.3 area.
Level 3 means you are in immediate danger. The Sheriff's Office is asking people in the area to pack up family and pets to leave immediately.
The fire has grown to 300 acres and is moving to the southeast.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
