Fire prompts level 3 evacuations in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, WA - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has issued Level 3 evacuations for the Beverly Burke/Road T.3 area.

Level 3 means you are in immediate danger. The Sheriff's Office is asking people in the area to pack up family and pets to leave immediately.

The fire has grown to 300 acres and is moving to the southeast.

LEVEL 3 EVACUATION Beverly Burke/Road T.3 LEAVE NOW! POLICE ENROUTE TO NOTIFY RESIDENTS. Level 3 means you are in immediate danger. Load family and pets into your vehicle, and GO NOW. Follow https://t.co/TdAVwR3OkG, Twitter @GrantCoSheriff and local media for updates. #243FIRE pic.twitter.com/bCnARYw7pH — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) June 4, 2019

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.