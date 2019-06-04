Fire near Vantage grows to 5,000 acres, containment level at zero

GRANT COUNTY, WA - A wildfire has prompted level 3 evacuations for people living in Smyrna and on Beverly Burke Road between State Route 26 and State Route 243 in Grant County.

The fire, now named the 243 Fire, was reported by several drivers near the Wanapum Dam Monday night. It's unclear what sparked it.

Strong winds caused it to balloon overnight, growing from 300 acres at 9:00 p.m. to 3,000 acres by 4:00 a.m. Late Tuesday morning, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said the fire had grown even larger, to 5,000 acres.

Kyle Foreman, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said several outbuildings had been lost but no homes have been burned and there have been no reports of injuries. The fire is burning mixed grass and sage and is threatening homes, crops and infrastructure. Foreman said deputies were going door to door telling people in the evacuation zone to leave their homes and assisting with the removal of livestock.

Foreman said as of Tuesday morning, containment level was at zero. The sheriff's office is hopeful containment will be easier in the daylight with the assistance of air resources.

The Washington State Fire Marshall approved mobilization of state resources to help fight the fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered three strike teams and air resources. The fire attack will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team.

State Fire Marshal's Office personnel are en route to the scene to coordinate dispatch of resources.

Beverly Burke Fire North of SR 243 https://t.co/h9iaH3Hxco — Darrik Gregg (@ChiefDepGregg) June 4, 2019

Level 3 evacuations mean people are in immediate danger. The sheriff's office tweeted late Monday saying, "Load family and pets into your vehicle, and GO NOW."

Level 2 evacuations were issued early Tuesday for people living in Beverly, Schawana and Wanapum Village. Level 2 evacuations mean people should be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice. The sheriff's office also reported the entire Mattawa area was without power because of the fire.

An evacuation center has been set up at the nearby elementary school and the Red Cross has been notified.

LEVEL 3 EVACUATION Beverly Burke/Road T.3 LEAVE NOW! POLICE ENROUTE TO NOTIFY RESIDENTS. Level 3 means you are in immediate danger. Load family and pets into your vehicle, and GO NOW. Follow https://t.co/TdAVwR3OkG, Twitter @GrantCoSheriff and local media for updates. #243FIRE pic.twitter.com/bCnARYw7pH — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) June 4, 2019

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

