Fire near Vantage Bridge grows to 200 acres, quickly contained

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 08:07 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 03:36 AM PDT

VANTAGE, Wash. - According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, a wildfire burned southeast of I-90 near the Vantage Bridge Monday night but was quickly contained by emergency crews. 

The fire was reported about 2 miles east of Vantage Bridge at MP 140. At first, it was estimated that five acres were burning in sage brush and growing towards the east.

The Sheriff's Office later said the fire had grown to 200 acres and corrected its location to be near SR 243, about 2 miles south of SR 26. That's just southeast of the Vantage Bridge. 

At 9:14 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office said the fire was under control and fire crews were in mop up stage. A tweet said it had been a "busy night for sure," but there was no further risk from the fire. 

