Fire near ski resort now 50 acres

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 08:34 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 08:34 AM PDT

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. - The Glenn Creek fire burning east of 45 Degrees North resort has grown another 10 acres and is now nearly 50 acres.

The containment lines continue to be reinforced with crews working on hot spots inside the lines and burning out unburned fuel that pose a danger to the line.

Officials say Stimson Lumber Company is helping with the incident and has been providing resources and personnel for the effort.

There are no current road closures. There are still large fire apparatus and fire vehicles using public
roads so the public should remain attentive and use caution.

