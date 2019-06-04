Fire in Grant County jumps to 3,000 acres, homes evacuated

GRANT COUNTY, WA - Late Monday night the Grant County Sheriff's Office issued Level 3 evacuations for people living on Beverly Burke Road, between SR26 and SR243, because of a brush fire being called the 243 Fire.

Monday night, the fire was estimated around 300 acres. Overnight, it ballooned to 3,000, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Mobilization of state resources to help fight the fire was approved around 1:30 in the morning Tuesday.

At 10:04 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office tweeted this message to people in the evacuation zone, "Level 3 means you are in immediate danger. Load family and pets into your vehicle, and GO NOW."

Early Tuesday, Level 2 evacuation notices were issued for those in Beverly, Schawana and Wanapum Village.

Crews first responded to a fire near Wanapum Village just before 9:00 p.m. Monday. About an hour later, Beverly Burke Road was ordered to evacuate immediately. Deputies made their way to several homes to notify homeowners of the evacuation.

Around 11:15 p.m. Monday, officials said less than 25 homes are threatened and the entire Mattawa area was out of power.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said, "Unless you are within 3 miles of Wanapum Dam on Grant Co side, you are not at risk. No risk to Benton/Franklin [counties]."

At last update, the fire was pushing southeast from Beverly toward State Route 26 but the sheriff's office said SR 26 is not impacted.

LEVEL 3 EVACUATION Beverly Burke/Road T.3 LEAVE NOW! POLICE ENROUTE TO NOTIFY RESIDENTS. Level 3 means you are in immediate danger. Load family and pets into your vehicle, and GO NOW. Follow https://t.co/TdAVwR3OkG, Twitter @GrantCoSheriff and local media for updates. #243FIRE pic.twitter.com/bCnARYw7pH — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) June 4, 2019

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.