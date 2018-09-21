Fire danger in Kootenai County to be lowered

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Fire danger in Kootenai County will be lowered from High to MODERATE, Monday September 24, 2018.

This reduction in fire danger will allow for burning permits to be opened on all burn barrels and yard waste. Slash piles are still currently closed, which is normal until mid to late October.

The state wide burn permit program allows residents to obtain a burn permit beginning Monday September 24, 2018.

To apply for or renew a yard waste burn permit, click here.

People are asked to use caution while burning and follow these safety tips at a minimum:

--Attend your burn pile at all times. Make sure you can call 911 if your fire spreads out of control.

--Ensure a clean non-combustible (bare ground) area around your burn pile.

--Ensure your burn pile is at least 50’ away from any combustibles including vehicles, homes and fences

--Always have a water supply available at your burn pile.

--Keep a shovel nearby to help keep your burn pile contained

--Burn only clean, dry yard waste. NEVER burn plastics, oils, or treated lumber

CALL 911 if your fire spreads beyond your control IMMEDIATELY.