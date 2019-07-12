Fire crews responding to fire near Coeur d'Alene, north of freeway
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Fire crews are responding to reports of a fire near Coeur d'Alene, just north of the freeway.
Reports came in of a fire in the 1800 N 15th block on the east side of 15th street in Coeur d'Alene around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday.
This is a developing story.
