Fire crews responding to fire near Coeur d'Alene, north of freeway

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 06:09 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 06:29 PM PDT

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Fire crews are responding to reports of a fire near Coeur d'Alene, just north of the freeway. 

Reports came in of a fire in the 1800 N 15th block on the east side of 15th street in Coeur d'Alene around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday. 

This is a developing story.   

