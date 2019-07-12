Fire crews responding to fire near Coeur d'Alene, north of freeway

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Fire crews are responding to reports of a fire near Coeur d'Alene, just north of the freeway.

Reports came in of a fire in the 1800 N 15th block on the east side of 15th street in Coeur d'Alene around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.