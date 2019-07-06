Wildfire spreads to 30 acres in Chelan County

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

CHELAN, Wash. - A wildfire has spread to 30 acres in Chelan County.

A Level 1 fire advisory was put into effect on Saturday for Canyon Ranch Road, where a 5-acre wildfire sparked.

Manson firefighters are at the scene near Upper Joe Creek and Grade Creek Road and a helicopter from Chelan County Fire District 1 is dropping water on scene.

Both Upper and Lower Joe Creek roads are currently closed while firefighting efforts continue.

Fire crews ask that people remain clear of the area while they get the flames under control. According to Chelan County Emergency Management, 2nd alarm resources have been requested.

We will post updates here.

