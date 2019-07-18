Fire crews, Avista respond to gas leak in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters responded to a gas leak Thursday morning.
The leak was in a residential area on East 47th, just off Dishman Mica Road in south Spokane Valley. It was reported around 9:00 a.m., fire crews said they had it stopped just after 10:00 a.m.
Avista responded to the scene along with Spokane County Fire District 8. No injuries or illness were reported.
