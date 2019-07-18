Fire crews, Avista respond to gas leak in Spokane Valley

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters responded to a gas leak Thursday morning.

The leak was in a residential area on East 47th, just off Dishman Mica Road in south Spokane Valley. It was reported around 9:00 a.m., fire crews said they had it stopped just after 10:00 a.m.

Avista responded to the scene along with Spokane County Fire District 8. No injuries or illness were reported.