Fire burning on South Palouse Hwy near South Hill Target
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department is battling a fire on the South Palouse Highway near the South Hill Target.
Firefighters do not yet know a cause of the fire.
Avoid the area if possible.
