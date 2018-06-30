Fire burning on South Palouse Hwy near South Hill Target

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department is battling a fire on the South Palouse Highway near the South Hill Target.

Fire on 44th/Regal has a line around it. Firefighters will be there a long time hitting hotspots #WaWILDFIRE @IAFFLocal29 @waDNR_fire #alllandsallhands pic.twitter.com/8nCeGrPTVL — Spokane FD8 Firefighters (@IAFFL3711) June 30, 2018

Firefighters do not yet know a cause of the fire.

Avoid the area if possible.