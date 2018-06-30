News

Fire burning on South Palouse Hwy near South Hill Target

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 03:34 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 05:19 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department is battling a fire on the South Palouse Highway near the South Hill Target.

Firefighters do not yet know a cause of the fire.

Avoid the area if possible.

 

 

 

 

