Fire burning near 49 Degrees North grows

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. - The Glenn Creek fire, which started Wednesday near mile marker 5 on Flowery Trail Road in Pend Oreille County, has grown to 40 acres.

There are currently no evacuations under way. The fire is about 10 miles east of the 49 Degrees North Ski and Snowboard Resort.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered and will take over management of the fire at 6:00 this evening.

Crews are battling the fire with a helicopter, 2 Fire Bosses, and an Air Attack platform, as well as 6 crews, 5 engines.

Additional resources have been ordered to assist with suppression.

If you live near the fire and are concerned about evacuations, contact the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's office at (509) 447-1980.