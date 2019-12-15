Fire breaks out at Addiction Recovery Services, causes $15K in damage before it is contained

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire broke out at Spokane Addiction Recovery Services on Saturday evening, causing $15,000 in damage.

An automatic fire alarm sounded off, alerting residents and leading to their safe evacuation from the building. 911 calls came in while the Spokane Fire Department was en route, reporting a fire in the building's basement.

The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded within five minutes of the alarm sounding, finding a fire both in the basement and climbing along the side of the building. Crews were able to contain the fire to the basement area and outside stairs, as well as some girders, beams and decking on the first floor.

According to the Fire Department, the contents of the building are valued at over $1 million, and they managed to limit the fire damage to around $15,000.

As for the cause of the fire, SFD determined it to be an electrical fire and accidental in nature. Residents are being temporarily housed elsewhere while repairs take place.