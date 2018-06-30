Final touches put on Freeman Scottie's baseball field
ROCKFORD, Wash. - A month ago Mark Peterson and the KXLY4 Extreme Team revamped the Freeman Scottie's baseball field for their annual Diamonds and Dreams project.
The finishing touches on the project were completed Friday. Spokane Indians staff and players were there to help get the job done.
KXLY4's Mark Peterson was there to supervise as dirt from Seattle's Safeco Field was put on the mound.
