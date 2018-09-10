Ferry County Sheriff's Office searching for man connected to kidnapping, assault

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Mark Tilley

REPUBLIC, Wash. - The Ferry County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a kidnapping and assault.

Mark Tilley is wanted for his involvement in a kidnapping and assault of a Ferry County woman. If you see Tilley, you're asked to not approach him as he has been known to have violent tendencies.

If you see Tilley or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff's Office at (509) 775-3132 or dial 911.