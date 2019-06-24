Ferry County Sheriff's Office looking for elderly woman

FERRY CO., Wash. - The Ferry County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person.

80-year-old Elaine E. Kinsey was last seen on June 2.

Kinsey is diabetic and in the early stages of dementia. Ferry County Sheriffs believe she may have left her residence in Orient, Washington on foot.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Ferry County Sheriff's Office at (509) 775-3132.

