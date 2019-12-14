News

Missing 16-year-old boy from Ferry County found safe

By:

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 09:19 AM PST

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 01:12 PM PST

FERRY CO., Wash. - A missing 16-year-old boy from Ferry County was found safe on Friday. 

The Ferry County Sheriff's Office originally said Andrew Hailstone was last seen on Thursday, December 12 on Boulder Pass in Curlew. 

