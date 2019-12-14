Missing 16-year-old boy from Ferry County found safe

Ferry Co. Sheriff's Office Authorities in Ferry Co. are searching for Andrew Hailstone who has gone missing.

FERRY CO., Wash. - A missing 16-year-old boy from Ferry County was found safe on Friday.

The Ferry County Sheriff's Office originally said Andrew Hailstone was last seen on Thursday, December 12 on Boulder Pass in Curlew.