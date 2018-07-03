News

Feeling lucky? Tonight's megamillions jackpot grows to $256 million

OLYMPIA, Wash. - After the drawing on Friday, June 29, the Mega Millions Jackpot has grown again and is now likely to reach an estimated $256 million. 

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place tonight, Tuesday, July 3 at 7:59 p.m.

Mega Millions tickets for tonight's $256 million jackpot drawing can be bought at Washington’s Lottery retail locations until 7:45 p.m. 

Proceeds from Washington’s Lottery benefit the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, providing scholarships to college students statewide.

