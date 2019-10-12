Federal judge in Spokane blocks Trump Administration's 'public charge' rule

Washington Attorney General's Office Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A federal judge in Spokane granted the Washington Attorney General’s request for a nationwide injunction blocking President Trump’s “public charge” rule.

Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern Washington District of Spokane issued the preliminary injunction on Friday.

Throughout the past week, federal judges across the country have been asked to block the policy, which was scheduled to take effect on October 15.

The policy would have denied legal permanent residency to many immigrants over the use of public benefits. Attorney General Bob Ferguson called the rule “cruel and unlawful.”

In a tweet, Ferguson slammed the President saying the rule was the president’s “attempt to deport lawful immigrants just because they need temporary federal assistance.”

Ferguson said that is the same assistance that 40 percent of U.S. born individuals receive in any given year.

Ferguson has filed dozens of lawsuits against the Trump Administration. He has won 24 and has yet to lose.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee tweeted about Ferguson's win saying the state will continue to fight back against the Trump Administration's "egregious policies."

24-0.



Washington will continue to fight back against the Trump administration's egregious policies.



Not tired of winning.

“We will continue pushing back against his unlawful policies that harm Washington, including this one,” Ferguson said.

