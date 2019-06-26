Fatal crash kills woman near Wapato

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

YAKIMA, Wash. - A woman died in a car crash Tuesday near Wapato, when her car drove head-on into oncoming traffic.

According to Washington State Patrol, 25-year-old Yadira Mendoza was driving northbound when her car crossed the centerline and struck 19-year-old Teresa Huth’s car, which was driving southbound.

Huth was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries. Mendoza was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.



