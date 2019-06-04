Fatal crash closes intersection of SR 20 and SR 395 near Kettle Falls
KETTLE FALLS, Wash. - The intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 395 closed just after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday due to a fatal crash.
The Washington State Patrol said the crash was between a motorcycle and semi truck. One person was killed and an air ambulance was landing to take oan injured victim to the hospital.
🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨🚨— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) June 4, 2019
Troopers responding to fatal crash at intersection of SR20 & SR395 just N of Kettle Falls. Intersection is closed.
No detour available. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/idVDRaPr5f
WSP said there is no detour available and asked that the public avoid the area.
