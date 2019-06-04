News

Fatal crash closes intersection of SR 20 and SR 395 near Kettle Falls

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 10:11 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 10:13 AM PDT

KETTLE FALLS, Wash. - The intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 395 closed just after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday due to a fatal crash. 

The Washington State Patrol said the crash was between a motorcycle and semi truck. One person was killed and an air ambulance was landing to take oan injured victim to the hospital.

 

 

WSP said there is no detour available and asked that the public avoid the area. 

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS