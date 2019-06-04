Fatal crash closes intersection of SR 20 and SR 395 near Kettle Falls

KETTLE FALLS, Wash. - The intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 395 closed just after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday due to a fatal crash.

The Washington State Patrol said the crash was between a motorcycle and semi truck. One person was killed and an air ambulance was landing to take oan injured victim to the hospital.

Troopers responding to fatal crash at intersection of SR20 & SR395 just N of Kettle Falls. Intersection is closed.



Troopers responding to fatal crash at intersection of SR20 & SR395 just N of Kettle Falls. Intersection is closed. No detour available. Please avoid the area.

WSP said there is no detour available and asked that the public avoid the area.

