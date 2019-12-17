News

One killed, five injured in crash along SR28 near Quincy

GRANT CO., Wash. - A deadly crash closed the eastbound lane of State Route 28 about five miles west of Quincy Monday evening around 6:00 p.m. The road reopened around 10:00 p.m.

According to Washington State Patrol, a semi and car crashed in a ditch near the Trinidad rest area. One person died in the collision, five others were injured. One of the injured passengers was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. 

Road conditions were icy at the time, according to WSP Trooper John Bryant. 

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were to blame for the crash. 

