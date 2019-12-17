One killed, five injured in crash along SR28 near Quincy

GRANT CO., Wash. - A deadly crash closed the eastbound lane of State Route 28 about five miles west of Quincy Monday evening around 6:00 p.m. The road reopened around 10:00 p.m.

According to Washington State Patrol, a semi and car crashed in a ditch near the Trinidad rest area. One person died in the collision, five others were injured. One of the injured passengers was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

Road conditions were icy at the time, according to WSP Trooper John Bryant.

#Update - Icy conditions in the area. Please avoid the collision area if possible, if not, then use extreme caution and slow down as the investigation continues. WSDOT helping with signs and traffic control. No photos at this time. — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) December 17, 2019

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were to blame for the crash.