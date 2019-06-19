News

FarmJam has announced its summer lineup

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 10:56 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 10:57 PM PDT

COLVILLE, Wash. - FarmJam has announced its summer lineup! 

The music and camping festival brings together independent musicians, farmers, ranchers and the local community. 

It offers food, vendors, and- the best part- free parking and camping during the festival, which takes place from Aug. 30- Sept. 1 in Colville. 

Interested in going? Here’s the lineup: 

Friday, Aug. 30
Desure 
Blake Noble
Sara Brown Band 
The Carbons 
Dodgy Mountain Men 
Emily Ann Roberts 
Micky & the Motorcars 
Lauren Jenkins 
Hayes Carll 

Saturday, Aug. 31 
Casey Ryan 
Will Porter 
Bryant Lamar 
The Stylees 
Whitney Rose 
Faren Rachels 
Last Chance Band 
Blackfoot Gypsies 
Chase Rice 

Sundy, Sept. 1 
Evan Egerer 
Steve Harwood 
Chuck Dunlap 
The W Lovers 
Devon Wade 
Hailey Whitters 
John Fullbright 
Red Dirt Rangers 
The Wild Feathers  

Buy tickets HERE

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS