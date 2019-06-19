COLVILLE, Wash. - FarmJam has announced its summer lineup!

The music and camping festival brings together independent musicians, farmers, ranchers and the local community.

It offers food, vendors, and- the best part- free parking and camping during the festival, which takes place from Aug. 30- Sept. 1 in Colville.

Interested in going? Here’s the lineup:

Friday, Aug. 30

Desure

Blake Noble

Sara Brown Band

The Carbons

Dodgy Mountain Men

Emily Ann Roberts

Micky & the Motorcars

Lauren Jenkins

Hayes Carll

Saturday, Aug. 31

Casey Ryan

Will Porter

Bryant Lamar

The Stylees

Whitney Rose

Faren Rachels

Last Chance Band

Blackfoot Gypsies

Chase Rice

Sundy, Sept. 1

Evan Egerer

Steve Harwood

Chuck Dunlap

The W Lovers

Devon Wade

Hailey Whitters

John Fullbright

Red Dirt Rangers

The Wild Feathers

