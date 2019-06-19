FarmJam has announced its summer lineup
COLVILLE, Wash. - FarmJam has announced its summer lineup!
The music and camping festival brings together independent musicians, farmers, ranchers and the local community.
It offers food, vendors, and- the best part- free parking and camping during the festival, which takes place from Aug. 30- Sept. 1 in Colville.
Interested in going? Here’s the lineup:
Friday, Aug. 30
Desure
Blake Noble
Sara Brown Band
The Carbons
Dodgy Mountain Men
Emily Ann Roberts
Micky & the Motorcars
Lauren Jenkins
Hayes Carll
Saturday, Aug. 31
Casey Ryan
Will Porter
Bryant Lamar
The Stylees
Whitney Rose
Faren Rachels
Last Chance Band
Blackfoot Gypsies
Chase Rice
Sundy, Sept. 1
Evan Egerer
Steve Harwood
Chuck Dunlap
The W Lovers
Devon Wade
Hailey Whitters
John Fullbright
Red Dirt Rangers
The Wild Feathers
Buy tickets HERE.
