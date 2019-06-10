Fan donations needed for Meals on Wheels' seniors

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - With temperatures heating up this week, Meals on Wheel Spokane is once again asking for fans to give to senior citizens in need.

While many feel this is the best time of year, many seniors suffer in the heat. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are two conditions that effect seniors the most when temperatures rise.

Meals on Wheels volunteers will deliver donated fans to seniors in its program. Fan donations can be brought to the office at 1222 West 2nd Ave in downtown Spoane. They'll be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Meals on Wheels, which serves nearly 800 seniors daily, says can help a senior stay cool by making sure they stay hydrated, advising them not to cook or use their dryer during the heat of the day, and having them take cool showers or baths to cool down.

