Family's dog dies in Coeur d'Alene fire sparked by space heater

Coeur d'Alene Fire Department

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A family’s dog died in a Couer d’Alene house fire late Thursday night, prompting firefighters to issue a reminder about the importance of fire safety.

The fire was sparked by a space heater left too close to a living room couch, the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department said.

According to a release, a person at the house moved the heater directly in front of the couch, then later went to bed without turning it off.

When the fire sparked a few hours later, everyone in the house was able to make it out safely with the exception of the family’s dog, firefighters said. Their cat is still missing.

The sad incident has firefighters issuing a reminder to keep anything flammable at least 3 feet away from space heaters.

If you ever leave the room, make sure to turn heaters off and don’t leave them unattended.