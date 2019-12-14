Family's dog dies in Coeur d'Alene fire sparked by space heater
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A family’s dog died in a Couer d’Alene house fire late Thursday night, prompting firefighters to issue a reminder about the importance of fire safety.
The fire was sparked by a space heater left too close to a living room couch, the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department said.
According to a release, a person at the house moved the heater directly in front of the couch, then later went to bed without turning it off.
When the fire sparked a few hours later, everyone in the house was able to make it out safely with the exception of the family’s dog, firefighters said. Their cat is still missing.
The sad incident has firefighters issuing a reminder to keep anything flammable at least 3 feet away from space heaters.
If you ever leave the room, make sure to turn heaters off and don’t leave them unattended.
Previous Story
Fire breaks out at Addiction Recovery Services, causes $15K in damage before it is contained
Next Story
City of Spokane celebrates a year of a better, cleaner Spokane River
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Fire breaks out at Addiction Recovery Services, causes $15K in damage before it is contained
- City of Spokane celebrates a year of a better, cleaner Spokane River
- More snow hits the Inland Northwest
- Man critically burned in Browne's Addition RV fire, transported to Harborview
- Need a photo with Santa? There will be plenty to choose from at this year's SantaCon
- Coeur d'Alene Police Department awarded for keeping Idaho drivers safe